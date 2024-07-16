Women by Stacy Jackson Black Women And The Pink Tax, How To Avoid Unfair Pricing Experts suggest Black women use male or gender-neutral products as a strategy to avoid the pink tax and combat price discrimination.









The pink tax continues to be a pressing issue for women, particularly Black women who face compounded challenges due to gender and racial pay gaps. This price discrimination, where products and services aimed at women cost more than those for men, affects various items from personal care products to clothing.

While some states have implemented laws against gender-based price hikes for services, 21Ninety reported that in-store products remain largely unregulated and women reportedly spend up to $1,300 more annually on pink tax items than men, despite earning less. The pink tax is especially burdensome for Black women who already grapple with lower purchasing power due to wage gaps. Oxfam America senior researcher Kaitlyn Henderson recently shared findings with BLACK ENTERPRISE from her new report, “The Crisis of Low Wages,” which revealed a larger percentage of Black Americans, especially Black women, earn less than their counterparts nationwide. The report specifically showed that 35% of Black women earn low wages, compared to 29% of Black men, 25.9% of white women, and 17.4% of white men.

To combat the pink tax, Black women can adopt several strategies. Opting for men’s versions of certain products, like razors and deodorants, can be more cost-effective. Some online companies, particularly in the razor industry, have managed to offer gender-neutral pricing, according to a January report by Rocket Money. Comparing prices across businesses and choosing generic versions over name brands can also yield savings. It’s crucial to scrutinize product quantities and ingredients, as women’s products may contain less for the same price. Advocating for equal pricing is also an important strategy to combat the pink tax. As experts suggest, “…if you’re getting your clothes professionally cleaned and you notice a difference in the price…ask if you can be charged the rate for men’s clothes.”

Currently, New York, California, and Miami-Dade county in Florida have laws banning price discrimination. New York’s law prohibits pricing “substantially similar” goods differently based on gender. California’s 2023 law similarly bans gender-based price discrimination, allowing differences only if there are significant variations in production costs or time.

Anyone dissatisfied with current policies can contact their elected representatives to voice their concerns about the pink tax.

RELATED CONTENT: July 9 Is Now National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day