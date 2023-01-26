Pinky Cole Makes Slutty Vegan Experience More Convenient for Customers with Drive-Thru

Soon, Slutty Vegan customers will no longer need to leave their cars for their favorite meal.

Pinky Cole‘s $100 million empire is undergoing an upgrade to its Slutty Vegan fast food restaurant, building a drive-thru at its newest location, which is under construction in Columbus, Georgia.

According to VegNews, the new drive-thru outpost is set to open later this year.

Georgia customers who decide to use the drive-thru option during their visit will have access to the same menu that features the popular vegan burgers such as the Sloppy Toppy, One Night Stand, and Fussy Hussy. They will also still be able to order the Slutty fries and Skinny Dippers to enjoy on-the-go.

Reportedly, the Atlanta restaurateur has plans to expand her business beyond the existing seven locations with the newest outposts in Columbus, Harlem, NY, and Washington, DC.

The business ventures have been numerous for the vegan food chain owner.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Cole celebrated was nominated for an NAACP Award for “Outstanding Literary Work” for her book Eat Plants B*tch.

Slutty Vegan expanded to Harlem, New York, last summer, opening her eighth outpost of the vegan chain, located at 300 West 135th Street.

“This is a full circle moment for me,” Cole said about the very special location.

“I had a restaurant a few blocks away that was destroyed in a grease fire. To come back to the place that helped me get started is such a big deal for the realization of my dream, and this quite frankly is my redemption story.”

Also, Cole filed trademark applications to run her business in the metaverse, a virtual reality that combines aspects of the digital and physical worlds.

The Black woman-owned vegan restaurant launched in 2018 in Atlanta to provide vegan options and food awareness to the community.