Pinky Cole And Flo Rida Announce First Slutty Vegan In Florida, 'Health Is Wealth' Slutty Vegan is making its debut in the state of Florida.







Flo Rida is proudly putting his celebrity backing behind Slutty Vegan’s grand opening in his home state of Florida.

Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole took to Instagram on June 26 to share a video Flo Rida recorded aboard a private jet expressing his excitement about the popular vegan chain’s upcoming debut in Florida.

“I’m proud to say it’s official. Slutty Vegan is touching down in the state of Flo Rida,” the rapper said.

“It’s coming to my house. Shout out to my girl, Pinky Cole. She knows that health is wealth. I know that health is wealth. We ain’t trying to end it, we’re trying to spend it. It’s not to check in, it’s respect in.”

The announcement comes just months after Cole briefly lost ownership of Slutty Vegan before regaining it in April, prompting the business mogul to give a heartfelt shoutout to God for her latest comeback.

“One thing God don’t do is play about me,” she wrote before announcing Slutty Vegan Florida’s July 5 grand opening and location in Brandon, Florida. “Whatever you do….keep going.”

The new Florida outpost joins Slutty Vegan’s expanding footprint, which includes locations in Atlanta, New York City, and Birmingham, Alabama, as well as its spin-off vegan sandwich shop, Voagies. It also comes on the heels of Cole naming tech entrepreneur and investor Lauren Maillian as the company’s new president.

“Lauren is a force,” Cole said at the time. “She brings a sharp business mind, a fearless heart, and a deep understanding of what it takes to build brands that shift culture.”

It was after meeting Malillian at Kim Blackwell’s ExcelerateHER summit when Cole saw the opportunity to align their visions under the Slutty Vegan umbrella.

“It was clear from that moment that she was someone special,” Cole said. “As a founder, I know how important it is to have the right partner in your corner; someone who can execute with excellence and lead with vision. Lauren is that partner. Together, we’re not just continuing what we started, we’re leveling it up.”

