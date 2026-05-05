News by Selena Hill Pinky Cole’s Former CFO Indicted on Theft, Forgery, and Money Laundering Charges The State of Georgia has indicted the former Bar Vegan CFO Aaron Mattison for allegedly stealing more than $87,000 from the company







The former chief financial officer of renowned restaurateur and Slutty Vegan founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole Hayes is facing criminal charges in Georgia involving her now-closed restaurant, Bar Vegan.

According to court filings recently obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Cole’s former CFO, Aaron Mattison, was indicted in August on multiple counts, including theft by taking, first-degree forgery, and money laundering. Prosecutors allege Mattison orchestrated a series of unauthorized financial transactions while overseeing the company’s finances between 2021 and 2022.

Authorities claim Mattison created fraudulent financial documents that appeared to be approved by Bar Vegan, which he then used to execute an $87,300 wire transfer for personal gain. In addition, prosecutors allege he withdrew company funds in repeated $600 increments—totaling more than $24,999—over several months and moved the money through multiple accounts in what investigators describe as a laundering scheme.

Mattison’s indictment comes years after Bar Vegan faced a lawsuit in July 2022 from a former employee alleging unpaid minimum wages, overtime violations, and withheld tips. The case was settled in early 2023 for tens of thousands of dollars.

Bar Vegan, an Atlanta-based restaurant that was once part of Cole Hayes’ plant-based empire, officially closed its doors on May 5, 2025. With Mattison now facing potential prison time, the case raises ongoing questions about financial oversight, accountability, and the pressures of rapid entrepreneurial growth.

Cole Hayes has not been charged in connection with Mattison’s indictment. She previously denied intentionally withholding wages, citing operational challenges tied to rapid business expansion at the time.

The developments also come after Cole filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2026, citing liabilities estimated between $1.3 million and $1.4 million.