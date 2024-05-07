Pittsburgh Mother Dies After Being Struck By Steel Cylinder

A Pennsylvania woman was killed when a steel cylinder from a construction site rolled down a hill and struck her in the head.

Authorities have stated that the cylinder broke free from the construction site, which was located at the University of Pittsburgh’s Victory Heights, and hit 51-year-old Aleia Lopez. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The incident took place on May 3. A registered nurse who was near the site of the accident tried to administer CPR to Lopez but was unable to save her.

#BREAKING: A hospital employee was killed near the Peterson Event Center in Oakland after a massive steel tube broke free from a nearby construction site, rolled down hill and hit her. The roll came to rest against a truck. Crews on scene investigation. @KDKA #KDKADroneTeam pic.twitter.com/UQCaLMqwAs — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) May 3, 2024

Lopez was an employee at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, and the facility released a statement regarding her death.

“We are saddened by this tragic incident. Our immediate concern is the well-being of our employees, patients and visitors. While this was not a UPMC construction site, this tragedy impacted our campuses, and we are providing support services to our employees. Our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family, friends and colleagues.”

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department released a statement as well about the accidental death.

“At 10:40 a.m., Pittsburgh Police and EMS were dispatched to the 3700 block of Terrace Street in Oakland for a reported female with a head injury near the Petersen Events Center.

Within minutes, medics were on the scene and located an adult female victim with significant, grave injuries to her head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene at 10:45 a.m.”