News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Plane Train’ Glitch At Atlanta Airport Brings Chaos For Travelers The airport relayed that a "mechanical issue" prompted the train to stay in shuttle mode for hours.







The “Plane Train” at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been heralded for its efficient transport of hundreds of thousands as they enter the establishment. However, a computer glitch disrupting its operations left passengers in a frenzy to reach their gate.

According to CNN, the glitch occurred early on Oct. 7, with its impact lingering for hours until fixed around noon later that day. With the train out of commission, many had to walk unanticipated long stretches to make their flights on time. The airport relayed that the “mechanical issue” prompted the train to stay in shuttle mode for hours.

The Plane Train is currently in shuttle mode due to a mechanical issue. Passengers are asked to follow directions from ATL and airlines until repairs are completed. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) October 7, 2024

The inconvenience caused immediate chaos for the world’s busiest airport, which sees an estimated 286,000 travelers daily. Voyagers through the airport shared pictures of the “pandemonium” they faced.

ATL airport is pandemonium with the train down and masses of people at a standstill in the underground walkway between concourses. @ATLairport pic.twitter.com/P09iPnABEp — Summer Craze Fowler (@sumfowler) October 7, 2024

The X user noted the “standstill” foot traffic in the walkways between the seven concourses. However, in a statement on the issue, the airport assured that personnel and additional ground support were on hand to aid travelers and direct their paths.

Despite claims of on-the-ground support, some passengers deny receiving any help during the ordeal.

“No staff directing, no one providing info. Just people loading off of escalators down into the training area on the ground,” shared one passenger, Keagan Lvonen, to the news outlet. “Honestly, the worst congestion and handling of people I’ve ever seen in an airport,”

On the other hand, those who encountered staff did not find their assistance helpful. Another passenger described staff yelling at walkers despite the “grid-locked” situation.

Tiffany King explained, “Staff was yelling at people to walk forward, but we couldn’t. It was a grid-locked crowd surge.

She added, “It took me an hour to go from B gate to C gate.”

While the disruption was resolved, with the “Plane Train” now operating normally, the short-lived issue did show the Atlanta airport’s increasing reliance on the transportation system.