Planned Parenthood Promotes Self-Care In New Audio Series By Black and Latina Wellness Experts

Self-care can look different for everyone. For people of color, the emotional impact from the heaviness of pandemic life coupled with racial trauma and the ongoing violence in the community is a full-time experience within itself.

Planned Parenthood is inviting the communities of Black, Latina women, and nonbinary people to reset, reflect, and be seen through TONE—a new audio series of self-care playlists, according to a press release. While at the forefront of mental health, Black, Latina, and nonbinary wellness experts participate in the series to offer an encouraging and empathetic collection of “culturally relevant meditations, visualizations, affirmations, and words of self-care wisdom.” TONE Volume One also features original music composed by Black, Latina, and nonbinary members.

According to Muse By Clio, listeners will be able to hear the voices of ambitious contributors, including Blair Imani, educator, best-selling author, and creator of #SmarterInSeconds; Isis King, the first trans woman to compete on America’s Next Top Model; Jacquelyn Ogorchukwu, racial wellness expert and founder of Making the Body a Home; Sasheer Zamata, comedian, writer and women’s rights advocate; and more.

“We are saying to these communities: We see you—all of you,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, told Muse By Clio.

“Not just you, the patient visiting our health centers, or caregiver you, or savior you. We see you trying to keep it together all the damn time. We see your Herculean efforts to be strong, to continue to protest police violence and to show up at work, and for your families, and communities. And we want to affirm all of that and say, “Hey, sis. Don’t forget to take care of you.”

Agency Virtue Worldwide created the project in collaboration with Refinery 29/Unbothered. It serves as an extension of the Planned Parenthood “Be Seen” brand campaign, which aims to “illuminate the inextricable link between sexual and reproductive health care and racial justice, gun safety, climate change, and LGBTQ+ and immigrants’ rights—core issues that are important to a younger generation.”

“We wanted to create a solution that would have a lasting impact on our audience, not just a fleeting 90-second film or traditional ad,” said Shakyra Moore, senior creative, Virtue. “It’s a tangible tool that can help improve the quality of lives and expose many to new ways to care for their minds, bodies, and communities.”

Tone Volume One streams across Apple and Google podcast platforms and Amazon Music.

The upcoming TONE Volume Two made in partnership with Refinery29/Somos will cater specifically to the Latino community and will be released soon.