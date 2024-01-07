News by Lauren Nutall New Podcast Series Covers The Black, Latino, And South Asian Insurrection Investigators Of The January 6th Committee A substantial number of January 6 Committee investigators were individuals of Black, Latino, or South Asian descent, including three of the five team leaders.











On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump scaled the Capitol. They stormed its halls, alleging that the presidential election had been rigged in favor of Joe Biden, who succeeded President Donald Trump in the White House. Americans watched in fascination and horror as one of the most safeguarded buildings in the country was rendered a scene of violence, and world leaders condemned the attack en masse.

The insurrection, which was live broadcasted on national television, lasted nearly four hours, according to NPR. However, its ramifications still ring today, which has led journalist and Our Body Politic host Farai Chidey to investigate the rise of white supremacy within the country and how its democracy must be preserved as it continues to be attacked from all angles. Featuring exclusive interviews with congressional staffers from varied backgrounds, Chidey’s podcast “January 6th: An American Story” chronicles the vital role that these government employees played in understanding the Jan. 6 riot and holding its perpetrators accountable.

A substantial number of these investigators were individuals of Black, Latino, or South Asian descent, including three of the five team leaders. “January 6th: An American Story” is an audio documentary that sheds light on the contributions of these Black and brown legal experts within the January 6 Committee.

In this exclusive event, hosted by Farai Chideya, you’ll have the opportunity to listen to insights from three of these investigators. They will share their experiences and shed light on the challenges they faced in preserving our democracy.

“As a longtime journalist, I’ve spent much of my career covering domestic violence extremism and the dangers such violence poses,” Chidey says in Episode 1, entitled “Legal Fees.”

“It’s my small contribution to building a better future and strengthening American democracy. So it made perfect sense that I and my team would tackle the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s what we’ve always done at Our Body Politic. Our work is also an American story,” Chidey adds.

Released on Jan. 5, 2024, this six-episode podcast offers a closer insight into the journalists who covered the riot, exposing a sordid story of the immoral practices, Christian nationalist beliefs, and flagrant misinformation that culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Chidey invites the diverse team behind this investigation to discuss their own journeys into the field and why they have postured themselves as defenders of democracy in spite of the country’s extensive history. The expansive podcast offers listeners an intimate glimpse into the case against Trump, including an overview of “The Book of Purple,” a body of research that probes over 50 documents and testimonies that proved vital to the government’s prosecution and was headed by Deputy Attorney General for Policy and Legislative Affairs Candyce Phoenix.

