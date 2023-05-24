Rick Ross Moves Forward With His Car Show Despite Having No Permit

After recently being denied a permit to host a car and bike show in his current hometown of Fayetteville, Georgia, an undeterred Rick Ross announced the show would go on. But, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, despite the rapper reassuring folks there will still be a car show, South Fulton police officials have stated they will be “monitoring” the situation.

A council member explained to the media outlet that the traffic expectation around his event was a “logistical nightmare.”

“Anyone who wants to attend the event has to come through the city of South Fulton to get there,” Council member Linda Pritchett said, specifying that traffic could make it very difficult for drivers at the intersection of Old National Highway and Highway 138.

“For 12-plus hours, you will have a constant flow of traffic, a saturated, constant flow of people,” Pritchett continued. “Cars parked illegally and parked in shopping centers where patrons cannot park.”

Although residents have expressed wanting the event canceled due to the expected traffic nightmare, Pritchett said she is not looking for the Miami-bred entrepreneur to cancel the event. She is asking that Ross discourage people attending his show from parking near the side of the roads or the parking lots of the businesses in the immediate area.

The police department in South Fulton will be making sure the safety and well-being of South Fulton residents and businesses is their priority.

“However, rest assured, we will make every attempt to mitigate the impact on our local community. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of South Fulton residents and businesses. We have formulated a strategic plan to manage the situation effectively,” a spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department said in a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Ross’s car and bike show will take place at his estate, The Promised Land, on June 3 with performances by Ross and Georgia hip-hop royalty Gucci Mane.