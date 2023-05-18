Rick Ross Plans to Run for Mayor After Being Denied Car Show Permit

After being denied a permit to host a car show in Fayetteville, Georgia, recording artist Rick Ross has stated that he wants to run for mayor of the small town.

On a recent Instagram Story, Ross promoted a car and bike show planned for June 3 and seemed genuinely excited even after being denied the permit, which led to his decision to run for mayor. He expressed his love for the small town, influencing his mayoral announcement.

However, WSB-TV reported the town’s residents complained to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners and urged officials to deny the rapper a permit. City officials confirmed the director of planning and zoning for Fayette County denied the permit because the planned event did not comply with the Fayette County Zoning Ordinance.

Although his permit wasn’t approved, the Miami native continued to promote his car show, defying the order, and ended the video clip by saying, “I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor. That’s right. The boss Rick Ross is running for mayor of Fayetteville.”

He followed up, asking for advice from “young students” partaking in legal studies.

“I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville. I need to know that ’cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

In another clip, Ross says he becomes “great during the challenges.”

Only time will tell if Rick Ross will soon assume the title of Mayor Ross.