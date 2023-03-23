Rick Ross Launches Cannabis Strain ‘Collins Ave’

Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross is continuously building his empire. The Miami-bred lyricist now has a High Tolerance for cannabis and is introducing a new strain for weed connoisseurs.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Ross has collaborated with High Tolerance to bring to the public a cannabis strain named Collins Ave.

“High Tolerance is the best flower for all the ones who like to blow that good gas,” Rozay told TMZ Hip Hop. “This is the best flower in the world…this is why I decided to team up with High Tolerance. They have the best flower on the streets. Shout out to Manny, the biggest.”

Ross alluded to the partnership several months ago when a video of him was posted on the High Tolerance Instagram account.

“Collins Ave x High Tolerance

Officially coming soon !!

#GASONLY #TheBiggest #Boss #HT #HghTolerance #RealExotic #HTtakeover”

High Tolerance’s website states that the company is “A Cannabis Base Street Brand CREATED by Someone From The Bronx.”

Collins Ave is slated to drop June. Ross is just the latest hip-hop recording artist to join High Tolerance, joining Rappers who have been connected with the brand include Jadakiss, Jim Jones, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and many more

This may be a rebranding of some sort as Ross announced Collins Ave three years ago in a partnership with another cannabis company, Cookies.

At the time, Cookies introduced the COLLINS AVE brand, which included three specially curated strains: “Collins Ave,” “Pink Rozay,” and “Lemon Pepper.”

Ross may need to “get high on his own supply” after recent reports of the “Bawse” allowing his buffaloes—yes, the man owns buffaloes—to roam freely off his property to his next-door neighbor’s yard in Fayetteville, Georgia. TMZ obtained several photos and videos showing the buffaloes roaming freely on her property near a driveway full of parked cars.