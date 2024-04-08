Coeur d’Alene Police Department Confirms ‘Clearly Audible’ Racial Slur Used Against University of Utah Women’s Basketball Team

An investigation was started after the University of Utah’s women’s basketball team was harassed with racial slurs in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where the team played a game during last month’s NCAA Tournament.

Now, detectives there have confirmed that there is audio proof that “a racial slur occurred more than one time.”

According to a Facebook post by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, investigators are still looking into the “racial incidents that occurred on March 21, 2024” against the members of the Utah Women’s basketball team, which had to stay in Coeur d’Alenen for its game against Gonzaga because of a lack of hotel rooms in the Spokane, Wasington, area.

The town is reportedly a safe haven for white supremacists, according to the Idaho 97 Project, a local public advocacy group.

The police department said detectives collected approximately 35 hours of video from area businesses. Although not all the video recordings had audio, the footage was being checked to gather information on suspects involved in the harassment. The video footage was also viewed “to establish a timeframe and continuity from the various video perspectives.”

Some of the footage provided proof of what Utah basketball players told police officers. Detectives are working to find more evidence of the incident.

The Facebook post stated, “We’ve identified an audio recording where the use of a racial slur was clearly audible. We’re working (to) determine the context and conduct associated with its use to determine if is a violation of the law. While we’re still reviewing evidence, it appears the use of a racial slur occurred more than one time.”