 Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

Princella Eppes
(Image/ Facebook)

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990.

 


