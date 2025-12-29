News by Mary Spiller The Ultimate Betrayal: Oklahoma Man Believes Date Orchestrated Failed Christmas Morning Home Robbery Two women were arrested in connection with an alleged burglary plot, while multiple male suspects remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous, police said.







Police in Newcastle, Oklahoma, are asking for the public’s help after an attempted home invasion early Christmas morning that authorities say involved multiple suspects, two of whom have already been arrested.

According to the Newcastle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a residential home, but several male suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Investigators say the incident appears to have been planned, with surveillance footage showing activity that escalated into an attempted forced entry.

Homeowner Arthur Jones said he became alarmed when he noticed suspicious behavior outside his residence. “They were running around, running back and forth in my front yard, trying to figure out how they could penetrate or try to make their arrangements to get inside my house,” Jones said.

Jones described the experience as frightening, saying several men attempted to kick in his front door while he was inside the home. Earlier that evening, Jones said he had invited a woman over to spend time with him on a date.

“We were listening to music, watching videos, and having a few drinks,” he said. Jones now believes the date was part of a coordinated effort to rob him.

Video from Jones’ doorbell camera captured the moments leading up to the attempted break-in, showing the two women repeatedly entering and exiting the home before several men arrived at the door. At one point, one of the women appeared to tell the men to leave.

“I was getting alerts from my phone that they were walking out my door, and I realized that they were trying to rob me,” Jones said.



Shortly afterward, police say the men attempted to force their way inside. Officers later canvassed the area and located the two women believed to be involved in the incident. Both were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and first-degree burglary.

“The subjects had fled prior to the officer’s arrival, and they canvased the area and were able to locate two females that were involved, and they arrested them,” said Detective Kevin Morrissey of the Newcastle Police Department.

Authorities say the women are not cooperating with the investigation. Jones said he hopes accountability follows. “I mean, they need to come to justice,” he said. “I need them to be punished and notified, you know, that this wasn’t cool, this wasn’t right.”

Police say the male suspects are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous. They are described as four Black men, three wearing black hooded sweatshirts and one wearing a blue hoodie. Detectives are seeking help identifying at least three suspects captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newcastle Police Department or dial 911. Members of the public are advised not to approach the suspects.

