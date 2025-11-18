After NFL Debut, Shedeur Sanders Discovers Someone Broke Into His Home

NFL rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally made his debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 16, but that joy was short-lived. First, his team lost the game. Then, he discovered that someone had broken into his home.

According to Cleveland.com, Sanders’ house was broken into, but no information was provided on whether anything was taken. There are no reported suspects.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a crime had taken place in Granger Township, where Sanders lives.

Sadly, there has been a rash of break-ins at the homes of NFL players on game days. Recently, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan have been victims.

Sanders woes began long before the break-in. After being projected as a top-three NFL Draft pick, he slipped to the fifth round and was selected as 155th overall. As a backup to another rookie, Dillon Gabriel, Sanders entered the game at the start of the second half after Gabriel suffered a concussion.

The former University of Colorado at Boulder star finished 4 of 16 for 47 yards and one interception in the Browns’ 23 to 16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

If Gabriel is kept out of the Browns’ next game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to concussion protocol, Sanders is the most likely starter.

Sanders knows he did not play up to his potential.

“I don’t think I played good,” he said, according to ESPN. “I don’t think I played good at all. I think there’s a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable with even throwing routes with [wide receiver] Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall, we just got to go next week and understand, so that we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do.”

RELATED CONTENT: Search For Missing Ohio Woman Intensifies; Concerns Mount After Communication Lapse

