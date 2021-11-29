London Cops Fired After Taking and Posting Photos of 2 Dead Black Women They Called 'Dead Birds'

Two police officers in London were terminated after they took photographs of two dead Black women at a crime scene, posted the pictures in a WhatsApp chat, and called the deceased woman “dead birds.”

According to BBC News, two Metropolitan police officers took pictures of the dead bodies of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at a crime scene at Fryent Country Park in Wembley.

Police Constables (PC) Deniz Jaffer, 47 and PC Jamie Lewis, 33, were assigned to protect the crime scene, where the two sisters’ bodies were discovered on June 8.