Police Report Shows Shanquella Robinson Was Alive When Doctors Arrived at the Scene

Newly unveiled details from a police report revealed that Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical personnel arrived at the vacation home she was staying at with friends.

Robinson died one day after arriving in Cabo, Mexico last month for a vacation with friends. There have been mixed reports about how the 25-year-old passed away.

Initial reports claimed Robinson’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured on October 29. But now a police report claims Robinson was alive with a doctor from a local hospital and others in the house for close to three hours before she was pronounced dead, the Charlotte Observer reports.

While it was initially claimed that Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, an autopsy revealed that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck. The police report also says that Robinson suffered cardiac arrest.

In wake of her death, the FBI and Mexican authorities have launched investigations after social media turned the suspicious death into a trending topic. The lack of factual evidence and conflicting explanations from the group Robinson traveled with has led to her story going viral.

The hashtag #JusticeForShanquella has been trending across social media with many calling for the arrest of those who were in the house with Robinson. A video surfaced also showing Robinson being physically attacked by one of her female friends on the trip which has led many to demand her arrest.

Robinson’s family has also questioned her death and believes she was “attacked” by the group she was vacationing with.

“They attacked her ma’am,” Robinson’s father told TMZ.

“It seemed like, my daughter was asleep, ma’am… For all of them to be in that room…. And she’s naked, ma’am,” he explained while fighting back tears. “For a father, to see that video, ma’am, my daughter’s not a fighter, ma’am.”

“For them to do what they did ma’am, it seemed like a plot,” he added.

“They just put a hole in my heart, ma’am. That was my only child. I’m just heartbroken, ma’am.”

Investigations remain ongoing as many demand answers and justice.