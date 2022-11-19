Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.

Mariano reportedly lived in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, and surveillance footage captured Mariano in the parking lot firing a gun before running away from the scene. The video did not capture the Foust brothers being shot.

Officers from the West Covina Police Department said that the Foust brothers were ambushed by their cousin but noted that the shooting was not gang-related. A motive for the killings is not yet known, but the police said that the shooting was premeditated.

“It certainly appears like it was an ambush,” said the police.

“We have evidence to show or believe that it was premeditated and an ambush shooting. Something obviously occurred between Michael Mariano and Maliki and Majarion. We don’t know exactly what that is, and as we continue to investigate and develop motives, that will certainly be coming out in the adjudication process in court.”

West Covina Lt. Travis Tibbetts said that both brothers were shot in the upper torso multiple times. Maliki Foust was shot while inside a vehicle. Majarion Foust was shot while he was outside the vehicle in the carport. Both brothers were unarmed.

The Foust brothers were from Victorville and were reportedly staying with their cousin when the shooting occurred. The police are asking anyone with pertinent information to contact the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8688 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.