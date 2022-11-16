Policewoman Kills Two in New York Before Killing Herself in Domestic Dispute

A 29-year-old police officer committed suicide after shooting two other women in Greece, NY on Nov. 14.

According to WHEC, Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department shot two women before turning the gun on herself. One of the victims was identified as 27-year-old Angely Solis. An unidentified victim in her 30s was also shot.

Officers from the Greece Police Department arrived on the scene at Costar Street near Saratoga Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. Solis was reported deceased at the scene, while Gatson was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. The other victim was reportedly shot multiple times, but is expected to survive.

The two women reportedly lived in the home and are related to each other, but their relation to Gatson was not released. Gatson was off-duty at the time of the shooting. The authorities recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun from the crime scene. Gatson was the first Black police officer hired by the Greece Police Department in 2018.

Solis’ neighbor said that she heard her begging for her life and the life of her children before being shot.

“I just wish that I could’ve did something,” said the unidentified neighbor.

“But I couldn’t do anything. She was begging for her life. She wanted her just not to do it. Just to stop. She already shot her once.” Solis was reportedly in the front yard as she begged for her life and the life of her two young sons, who were inside the home.

“She looked into my eyes and said, ‘Please go get my kids,'” said one neighbor.

“And I tried to make that step to do that, and I couldn’t because the person was there and made it clear, ‘This doesn’t have anything to do with you, so back up.’ And I just seen her fighting for her life and didn’t want us to leave, and she lost her life right in front of us and was begging us to help her.”

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating.