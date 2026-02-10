Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Local Politician Pushes For Mississippi To Fund Construction Of New Stadium For Jackson State University Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to help get the new stadium funded







A Mississippi politician is urging the state to fund a new stadium for Jackson State University (JSU) to clear the way for a proposed cancer center at the University of Mississippi.

According to HBCU Gameday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is seeking support from state leaders to fund a new stadium for the school. In his remarks, he alludes to JSU securing a new stadium, which will help the University of Mississippi Medical Center secure the site Jackson State currently uses. The medical center expansion will occur in the same area as the current site of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium (JSU’s home football field).

“Governor, do your job. Give Jackson State this new stadium so we can have the cancer center built right,” Stokes said. “It will be built right now where the stadium sits… We do not need to shortcut this cancer center. People are getting sick every day.”

He is also asking university officials to push publicly for the project: “Jackson State: ask for your new stadium. Stand up. And let’s do it together and build a new Jackson, Mississippi.”

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, which is owned and operated by Jackson State, has been open since 1950.

Mississippi Rep. Robert Johnson reintroduced House Bill 117, seeking $40 million in state “seed money” for the beginning stages of building a new venue for JSU. If the bill is approved, the money would go toward the goal of a new stadium, which is set for as early as July 1, 2026. Planning, design, and early construction would begin once it passes.

Rep. Johnson has given an estimate of $250 million to complete a new stadium project. The rest of the funding would come from corporate sponsorship, private investments, and donations.

Meanwhile, UMMC has publicly raised funds for a new cancer facility that will cost approximately $250 million.

