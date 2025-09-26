HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Jackson State University Jumps 6 Spots In HBCU College Rankings Jackson State has risen from its No. 21 ranking in 2024.







Jackson State University has earned its highest spot in nearly a decade on U.S. News & World Report’s list of top historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Jackson State has moved to No. 15 in the 2026 edition of Best Colleges. This marks a six-spot leap from last year’s No. 21 position. The acceleration reflects the university’s progress in retention, graduation outcomes, and faculty resources. For JSU leaders, the new ranking is more than a number. University leaders note the school’s position as a recognition of the work to sustain academic rigor and open doors for students from diverse backgrounds. In a statement, Interim President Denise Jones Gregory, Ph.D., said the ranking affirms the university’s mission.

“To be recognized as one of the top 15 HBCUs in the nation while also ranking among the strongest universities for social mobility shows that Jackson State is excelling in both academic quality and student success. This recognition affirms that JSU is setting The Standard in higher education and will continue advancing opportunity and excellence for the students and communities we serve,” Jones Gregory wrote.

JSU also earned a tie for No. 65 in Social Mobility among all national universities. That category measures how effectively colleges serve students from underserved backgrounds who receive Pell Grants. Nearly 70% of JSU’s undergraduates are Pell recipients, a marker of economic need, making designation especially meaningful for the institution.

Faculty and staff credit programs, such as expanded academic advising, student support initiatives, and research opportunities, can help boost retention rates. Additionally, the university emphasizes its soaring community engagement.

“Rankings are only one measure, but they tell a story about progress,” said Preselfannie McDaniels, Ph.D, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our focus on advising, mentoring, and academic support is helping to strengthen student outcomes while positioning more students to complete their degrees. That is the real success behind these numbers.”

For alumni and supporters, the climb in rankings is seen as momentum toward restoring JSU’s stature as one of the South’s flagship HBCUs. While challenges remain, such as securing more state funding and maintaining facilities, the latest recognition has energized the campus ahead of homecoming season.

