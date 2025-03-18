Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn The People Aren’t Feeling The Democratic Party, Favorability Hits Record Low Democrats are not in favor of how the party is responding to Republican rule.







The Democratic Party’s approval among American voters has reached an all-time low.

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows the Democratic Party receiving its lowest favorability rating, driven in part by growing dissatisfaction among its own supporters. Among the American public, the Democratic Party’s favorability rating is at 29%—the lowest recorded in CNN’s polling history, going back to 1992.

This marks a 20-point decline since January 2021, when Trump left office in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meanwhile, the Republican Party holds a 36% favorability rating.

Many, including Democrats and Democrat-leaning Independents are frustrated that the party isn’t calling for stronger opposition to President Donald Trump by blocking the Republican agenda (57%) over bipartisan collaboration (42%).

The poll represents a significant shift toward opposing the GOP compared to the party’s stance since the start of Trump’s first term. In a September 2017 poll, 74% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents supported working with Republicans to advance their priorities, while only 23% favored a more confrontational approach.

The survey, released March 16, underscores growing frustration within the Democratic Party. Conducted March 6 to 9, days before 10 Democratic senators—including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—sided with Republicans to advance a GOP-led spending bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown, a move that drew criticism from progressive lawmakers.

Now, as Trump’s second term moves into its first 100 days—marked by aggressive anti-DEI policies, sweeping federal job market changes influenced by Elon Musk’s DOGE initiatives, and intensified ICE raids—it’s clear that Democrats feel increasingly defeated by their party’s response.

