A Poll Shows Americans Support Mental Tests For Older Politicians

A new poll shows Americans overwhelmingly support mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75.

A The Economist/YouGov poll released this week shows 76% of Americans strongly or somewhat support some form of a mandated competency test for politicians over 75. Thirteen percent of Americans oppose a mandatory test, and 11% said they are unsure. The poll also showed bipartisan support for a mental competency test, as 80% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats support the move.

According to Quorum, the average age of the current Congress is 58. Meanwhile, the average age of Americans is 38. The top two candidates for the 2024 Presidential Election are both well over 65. President Joe Biden is 80, and former President Donald Trump is 77.

While other, younger Republicans, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 51, and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, 44, are running for president, they’re both significantly behind Trump in the polls.

Democratic candidates for the 2028 election include Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, 44, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 52, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, 50.

Older politicians have also been in the news recently due to health issues. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, appeared to freeze for the second time while answering questions during a live press conference last week. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, allegedly is dealing with encephalitis and Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, and has given her daughter power of attorney and relies on numerous aides to conduct her duties.

According to the poll, most Democrats and Republicans believe health and age have severely limited their abilities to serve in the Senate.

Many Americans believe that US politicians are too old and are keeping the country from moving forward and embracing new ideas, such as a universal basic income for poorer Americans and alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to combat climate change.

Yahoo reports House Republican Rep. John James of Michigan proposed an amendment to the US Constitution Tuesday that would effectively bar anyone over 75 from serving in Congress or as president of the United States.

Age will likely continue to be a topic in politics and the presidential debates as the 2024 election draws closer.

The poll was conducted Sept. 2–5 by The Economist/YouGov, with 1,329 registered voters.

