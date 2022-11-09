Wes Moore Becomes Maryland's First Black Governor

Wes Moore has made history, becoming the first Black governor in Maryland and just the third Black governor in U.S. history, easily defeating Republican Dan Cox.

NPR reported that Moore received nearly 60% of the vote, getting more than 900,000 votes in the state, while Cox, a Trump-backed Republican, didn’t crack the 40% margin.

Moore, an Army veteran, Rhodes Scholar, and newcomer to politics, ran on a platform of eliminating childhood poverty in Maryland and protecting abortion rights. Moore quickly received endorsements from many notable political figures, including Oprah Winfrey, former President Barack Obama, and current President Joe Biden.

In his victory speech, Moore was quick to thank his supporters in Maryland and those who worked during his victory party.

“I want to take a moment to thank those of you who made tonight happen,” Moore said.

“The volunteers, the super volunteers who went out and knocked on doors, text banked, you put signs in your yard, you put signs in your neighbor’s yard, even if they didn’t ask for it, but you all worked, you worked and took this election personally.”

Moore did not shy away from the historical significance of his win, joining former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder as the only Black governors in U.S. history. Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller, also made history as the first immigrant in Maryland to hold a statewide office.

However, Moore said that he and Miller want to be known for more than breaking the glass ceiling; they want to be known as the people who brought true change and equality to Maryland.

“We’re not in this race to make history. We’re in this race because we have a unique opportunity to make child poverty history […] We have a unique opportunity to make the racial wealth gap history,” Moore said last month, according to NPR.

“Now is our time.”

Many could be looking at Moore as the next Democratic candidate for president if Joe Biden decides not to run for reelection. However, Moore said he is committed to the state of Maryland for the next four years.