Position Yourself For Success With This CompTIA Certification Bundle

If you’re someone involved in any computer-related field, then the importance of certifications isn’t lost on you. Not only are they helpful in keeping users up to date on the latest trends and technology, but they are essentially gatekeepers when it comes to career advancement and opportunities.

The CompTIA A+ is an industry standard in computing circles as companies around the world use it not only to test but to also decide whether or not job-seekers are competent in the arena.

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is the best tool to test your already-held knowledge or to become confident in new technology. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $79. That’s a savings of 98% from its MSRP ($4,425).

Fifteen courses are included in this bundle, and more than 500 people are currently enrolled. Individually, each course costs $295.

Get started with the “CompTIA IT Fundamentals+” course, which equips students with hardware basics, troubleshooting, software installation, security, and networking. After 25 lessons, students will gain the foundational knowledge to understand the CompTIA+ certification test.

The “CompTIA A+” course offers students a comprehensive look at the essentials for networking, hardware, security, among other essential topics. This course includes 144 lectures.

Watch this video:

An emphasis on servers is placed on the “CompTIA Server+” course. This offering, which has more than 28 hours of lectures, shows students how to use the latest standards and innovations when working with administrator-level servers.

With an emphasis now being placed on cloud computing, the “CompTIA Cloud+” instructs students how to take the next level on their cloud computing career through this course and become a cloud experts.

Computers have been a staple in the personal and corporate world for some time now, and society’s dependence on them will not wane any time soon. Take advantage of the boom in technology by becoming certified in CompTIA A+ today.

Prices subject to change.