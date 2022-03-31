Powerhouse Women Share The Keys to Climbing Up The Corporate Ladder at The Women of Power Summit

BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit 2022 presented Ladder Up: The Right Strategies to Get You to the Next Level where an expert panel of Black women leaders in business came together to share jewels of wisdom and encouragement on how to successfully rise up the ranks at work.

Climbing the corporate ladder isn’t always as straightforward as it seems, and hard work alone isn’t going to get you there. But BLACK ENTERPRISE put together a group of master achievers who offered insight on the strategies that can be the most effective when looking for a promotion.

The empowering discussion was moderated by the Founder & CEO of Crawford Leadership Strategies and author of Show Your Ask, Joyel Crawford. Panelists included Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer,

UnitedHealth Group, Joy Fitzgerald, CEO and President at FedEx Custom Critical, Ramona Hood, and President at Simmons University, Lynn Perry Wooten, Ph.D.

Topics put on the table tackled how to be the most effective with your climb up the corporate ladder, strategies to take, myths about Black women’s promotion in the workplace, and the importance of remaining true to your authentic self.

Fitzgerald explained the types of hurdles workers should consider when working to obtain higher pay and position.

“To get promoted and advanced it might mean that you have to raise your hand and take the job that no one wants,” Fitzgerald said. “And when you take it, slay it.”

She also reminded the room about the importance of working with others and not taking the full load on your own.

“We can only accomplish loneliness from working by ourselves,” Fitzgerald said. “Build a team that makes you better.”

The corporate leaders broke down the myths that come along with a Black woman’s journey to succeed in corporate America including why “performance is not enough,” and how “distancing yourself from other Black people is not the key to success.”

Fitzgerald teased her upcoming book while educating the guests on the importance of finding your “authentic rhythm.”

“I had to figure out my authentic rhythm,” she said. “Your authentic rhythm is power. You can’t be scared of it.”