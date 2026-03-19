Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Prairie View A&M, Howard University Make History By Winning First NCAA Tournament Games Both schools advance to the first round of games with Prairie A&M playing No. 1 Florida, while Howard faces No. 1 Michigan







Exactly a year after recording only five wins in the regular season, Prairie View A&M’s successful one-season turnaround, which led to the team taking home the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title, has resulted in the team winning its very first NCAA Tournament game in school history, joining Howard University in doing so the previous night.

The school won its game in the play-in First Four tournament on March 18, defeating the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 67-55. After Howard University won its First Four contest against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, 86-83 (Howard’s very first NCAA Tournament victory as well) on March 17, HBCUs are currently undefeated!

The Panthers face their toughest test in their next match against the No. 1 seed, the University of Florida, on March 20 at Benchmark International Arena.

The trio of Dontae Horne, Cory Wells, and Lance Williams held the team down by scoring a combined 54 out of the team’s 67 points. Horne produced a game-high 25 points, while adding seven rebounds and four steals. Wells contributed with a double-double when he scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Williams, who had 10 points, also recorded two steals and had two blocked shots.

According to ESPN, Prairie View A&M became the third team to win an NCAA tournament game after a season in which it won five or fewer games, since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Iowa State and Fairleigh Dickinson were the other two schools.

Meanwhile, Howard University matched its all-time high in games won with its win over UMBC. They are now 24-10, matching their highest win total since finishing 24-14 for the 1986-87 season. They will face the No. 1 seed Michigan on March 19.

Senior Ose Okojie scored a career-high 23 points to lead the team in scoring. Bryce Harris, the MEAC Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Cedric Taylor II, a First Team All-MEAC selection, contributed with 15 points and six rebounds.

Both teams will be seeking their second win and to advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

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