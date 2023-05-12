Pras to Sue 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving, and Rolling Stone For Calling Him A 'Rat'

Pras Michele is not backing down without a fight when it comes to being labeled an FBI informant. The Fugees member is sending off legal letters with plans to sue 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving, and Rolling Stone.

On May 10, Pras’ attorney fired off a round of legal notifications to 50, Irving, and Rolling Stone for mislabeling him as an FBI informant, LA Times reports. The defamation lawsuit is in response to a Rolling Stone article that referred to Pras as an “FBI informant,” and social media posts where 50 called him a “rat” and Irving echoed the “informant” claims.

Last month, the “Ghetto Superstar” rapper was convicted in federal court on 10 counts related to charges of conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China, NPR reports. Following the conviction, Rolling Stone posted an article on April 18 allegedly referring to Pras as “an informal FBI informant.” The article was later changed to say he “voluntarily met with FBI agents,” via Hip Hop DX.

Pras’ representative Jonathan Noah Schwartz sent off letters telling Rolling Stone that their article caused Pras to lose business deals that hurt his music revenue.

“It is and was absolutely and demonstrably false for You to publish that Michel was a ‘government informant,’” Schwartz wrote to Rolling Stone.

“Labeling a Hip Hop artist such as Michel, the reputation of whom is dependent upon ‘street credibility’ and not being a ‘snitch,’ a ‘government informant’ most certainly tends to subject said Hip Hop artist to hatred, distrust, ridicule, contempt and/or disgrace, along with injury in their trade or profession.”

On April 24, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a headline naming Pras as an FBI informant in a since-deleted Instagram post, saying, “I knew this fool was a Rat! I’m glad I never fvck with this guy.”

The following day, Irving subliminally referred to Pras in a tweet, saying, “A whole FBI informant was in the Fugees for that long??”

Now a mislabeled article title and social media posts might force a rapper, NBA star, and media outlet to pay up.

RELATED CONTENT: Pras Michel Denies Being CIA Informant, ‘This Is Not a Tekashi 6ix9ine Situation’