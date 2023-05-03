Jamie Foxx Reportedly Still Hospitalized, Friends Ask For Prayers

Last week actor Nick Cannon claimed Jamie Foxx was “awake” and “alert” after being hospitalized for a “medical condition.” Now, friends are pleading for fans and loved ones to “pray for Jamie.”

The New York Post reports the Oscar-winning actor has been hospitalized in Georgia for more than three weeks after falling ill on a movie set. Doctors are running tests to determine what happened. Foxx’s family and team have been extremely tight-lipped on his condition but sources close to Foxx say he needs all the prayers he can get.

His daughter, Corinne, first alerted fans of her father’s illness via Instagram, and asked for “privacy during this time.”

Recently numerous reports have come in talking about Foxx’s progression and recovery. “Doctors are running tests, but he’s awake and alert,” a source told People. “They’re keeping him under observation.”

The timeline for the star to return to work is unknown. He has numerous projects in the works including hosting a game show, Beat Shazam, which was set to go into production just days after he was hospitalized. According to TMZ, a new host will film the show in Foxx’s absence. Corinne will also step away from the show to stay by her dad’s side.

On social media, fans have been highlighting the work of his 30-plus year career. One Twitter user posted a combination reel of Jamie’s work saying, “here’s to 30 years and many more of Foxx.”

Jamie Foxx isn’t a modern celebrity. Foxx is what Hollywood entertainers used to be — multi-talented.

(Fred Estaire, Bruce Willis, Eddie Murphy) Singing, stand-up, acting. Foxx isn’t another carbon copy celebrity. Here’s to 30 years and many more of Foxx. pic.twitter.com/J1oRpn3TzJ — Garreth Dottin (@garr_eth) April 27, 2023

Another tweeted about his work in the music industry, showing a clip of his work on Kanye West’s “Slow Jams.” “I really hope he gets well soon,” the user wrote with a heartbroken emoji.

..it’s been said that Jamie Foxx’s health condition is worsening as his closest friends ask the public to keep him lifted in prayer. I really hope he gets well soon..💔pic.twitter.com/Ai6jonCquH — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) May 3, 2023