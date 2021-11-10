Pre-Black Friday Prices Make It Easy To Leave The Cleaning To This Robotic Cleaning Vacuum

Vacuuming is one of those dreaded chores that we hate but have to do. Vacuums over the have gotten technologically better, but the act of having to engage in the mundane task of pulling one from one end of the house or apartment to the other is typically met with displeasure. What if there was a product that did your vacuuming for you?

There is, and it’s the Pursonic i9 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Carpet Floor Dry Wet Mopping Auto Robot. The Pursonic i9 not only vacuums every square inch of your dwelling, but it also has dry- and wet-mopping capabilities that make it the full house-cleaning package.

For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $149.95, a savings of 80% from its MSRP. For an additional 15% discount, use code SAVE15NOV.

This smart vacuum cleaner is fitted with a powerful yet quiet 1,800-watt brushless suction motor that propels it around your home. It also has two additional side brushes, making sure not a single spot is missed. With anti-collision technology, you don’t have to worry about it going rogue and knocking over any of your valuable possessions. It’s also fitted with an anti-fall mechanism.

Even better than not having to physically use it to clean your home, you can set a timer that will deploy it to clean on your schedule. After each cleaning, it returns to its base for charging and safe storage.

The Pursonic i9 includes two filters in the form of a 3D filter + HEPA filter. The two combine to prevent suction blockage while ensuring smaller dirt particles, allergens, and bacteria are eliminated.

This product is available in either black and white, and its remote control only requires two AAA batteries. Charging time is just 4 to 6 hours, and it can vacuum on a full charge for 1.5 hours.

Purchase this product today and leave your vacuuming and dry- and wet-cleaning duties to the Pursonic i9.

Prices subject to change.