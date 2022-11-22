Pre-Black Friday Savings on this 3-In-1 Charger That Is Both Powerful & Ultra-Portable

It’s difficult to envision a world where smart devices don’t exist. You can’t go anywhere these days without seeing someone who’s not talking on a cellphone, wearing a smartwatch or listening to a variety of wireless earbuds.

While all the portable, smart technology has made life more convenient and accessible to millions, there’s still one problem. The technological advances in batteries haven’t quite matched the speed of the aforementioned devices.

This time of year more than others, we’re reminded that there’s always something for which to be thankful – and this offering is no exception for you. With Thankful Deals, you can purchase MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand (2-Pack) for just $87.99. That’s a savings of 36% of its MSRP ($137.99).

Thankful Deals ends at 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Nov. 23. It offers access to best-sellers before Black Friday.

This 3-in-1 charger features a foldable design with three wireless charging spots that enable charging for up to three devices simultaneously. It’s compatible with the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, other Qi-Compatible Android Phones, and Bluetooth earbuds.

With snap and fold, you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone in landscape mode, allowing for video playback and facetiming. It has a small profile that can fold into a 1-inch wallet-sized stack that fits almost anywhere, making it ultra-portable and functional for your next trip.

This high-powered charger has received 4.5 stars from 20 reviewers.

“I have always been reluctant to buy third-party products for apple devices. However, this one works perfectly to charge my iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, all at the same time, quickly and effectively,” writes verified purchaser Yemi Taiwo.

For fast charging, MagSafe-compatible phones and cases are required. Apple devices also need iOS 14.0 or above.

With this 3-in-1 charger, you’ll get superior power capabilities along with a device that you can pack away and take with you on your trips. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.