Health and Wellness by Jameelah Mullen New Grants Target Preeclampsia’s Disproportionate Impact On Black Women In The U.S. And Canada The joint initiative will award up to $85,000 to support researchers working to address preeclampsia and its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities.







The Preeclampsia Foundation has teamed up with Preeclampsia Foundation Canada to support emerging scholars researching preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related high blood pressure condition that disproportionately impacts Black women, who face a 60% higher risk than their white counterparts.

The organizations announced that they are accepting applications for the 2026 Vision Grant research funding program. The United States-based Preeclampsia Foundation will award two scientific research Vision Grants to study preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, with a special focus on health inequities. Each awardee will receive $20,000 USD. The Foundation’s Canadian affiliate, Preeclampsia Foundation Canada, will also award two Vision Grants: one focused on HELLP Syndrome, a severe form of preeclampsia, for up to $25,000 CAD and another focused on preeclampsia and health inequities among Black Canadians for up to $20,000 CAD.

“Black and Indigenous women in North America are more likely to develop hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and to have adverse outcomes,” Eleni Tsigas, Preeclampsia Foundation chief executive officer, said in a statement. “By focusing this year’s funding on research that includes and centers these highly affected populations, we hope to add to the body of research to better understand those connections, increase representation in our patient registry, and ultimately improve their outcomes.”

The Canadian Vision Grant is also known as the Maya B. Dash Vision Grant. The grant, funded by the Doane Grant Thornton Foundation, was created in honor of Cara Kernohan, who died of HELLP syndrome at 29 years old while 35 weeks pregnant. This grant will only be open to researchers in Canada.

Postdoctoral, clinical fellows, or early-stage investigators are eligible to apply. Proposed health equity projects will aim to better understand and improve outcomes for Black, Indigenous, and other underserved communities. International applications are welcome; however, submissions must be in English.

The application deadline is May 27, 2026. Winners will be notified of their awards in September 2026. For more information and application instructions, visit the Preclampsia Foundation website.

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