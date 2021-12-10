Surveillance Footage Leads to Arrest of Boyfriend Who Kidnapped Pregnant Caretaker From Her Job

Police officials in Florida have discovered the remains of a young woman kidnapped from her job and arrested her boyfriend in connection with her death.

According to a statement released by the Miami-Dade Police Department, after finding the remains of Andreae Lloyd, police have arrested her boyfriend, Xavier Johnson. The victim’s remains were found on Dec. 8 after officials reported that she was taken against her will. Her body was discovered in the area of SW 130 Avenue and SW 328 Street.



Police authorities said that Lloyd, who was pregnant and had two children, had been abducted by Johnson while working as a caretaker at a residence. After investigating the matter, authorities stated that Lloyd was at work when Johnson appeared and knocked on the door. Johnson attacked and beat her when she opened the door and then dragged her into a car before driving away with her from the scene.

Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, posted an update on Twitter:

It’s been two days since Andreae Lloyd was suddenly abducted. We have charged the person responsible for her abduction & murder. Family, friends & our community are hurting since her tragic disappearance. We are committed to Andreae & her family as the investigation continues. https://t.co/SqVvXLfDSK — Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) December 9, 2021

The 32-year-old Johnson has been charged with murder in the first degree; kidnapping/weapon, firearm or aggravated battery; burglary/with assault, or battery/armed.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, police officials said surveillance footage captured Johnson attacking Lloyd and carrying her to his car.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the detectives on scene, video surveillance, it appears that this lady was beaten, and it does appear at this time that she was abducted, taken against her will inside of a vehicle,” Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas said.