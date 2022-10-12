President Joe Biden Calls For Resignation Of L.A. City Council Members

President Joe Biden has joined the growing chorus of people calling for the resignation of L.A. City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and two others.

The L.A. City Council has been in the news for days after a leaked recording from a 2021 meeting with fellow council members Kevin de León and Bill Cedillo. In the recording, Martinez compared the Black son of white Councilmember Mike Bonin to a “changuito,” a Spanish term for a little monkey, and referred to Mexican immigrants residing in Koreatown as “short little dark people,” while de León and Cedillo laughed.

All three L.A. council members have apologized for their remarks. Martinez announced Tuesday that she would take a leave of absence but has not given up her position on the city council, something Biden called her out for while also taking a jab at Republicans.

“Here’s the difference between Democrats and Republicans: When a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic…we hold Democrats accountable,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, according to NPR.

“When a MAGA Republican says something racist and or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after.”

On Tuesday, L.A. residents protested Martinez and the other two council members during a contentious city council meeting.

“I take a lot of hits, and I know I practically invite a bunch of them. But my son? It makes my soul bleed,” Bonin said while crying, according to the L.A. Times.

“Asking for forgiveness is a good first step. Well, it’s a second step because first you must resign and then ask for forgiveness.

“I know I can never really know or comprehend the real weight of the daily relentless anti-Black racism my son is going to face, but man, I know the fire that you feel when someone tries to destroy Black boy joy. Man, it’s a rage,” Bonin added.

In addition to Biden, others that have called for all three councilmembers to resign include L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Sen. Alex Padilla, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, and Rick Caruso. They are both running for L.A. mayor.

“There needs to be an investigation, and those officials must resign,” Bass said Tuesday night, according to Politico.

“But that’s not enough. We need a new direction in L.A. and new leadership that will make sure we reject the politics of divide and conquer.”