President Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist Revealed

President Barack Obama has released his official 2021 summer playlist and as expected, Barry’s got some real head-bopping jams on deck.

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

The president went with some very familiar authentic throwback tunes as we see songs by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and The Wailers, Miles Davis, Sarah Vaugn, The Staples Singers, and Smokey Robinson and The Miracles. Then throwing in some more recent classics by Jay-Z, Rihanna, Erykah Badu, J.Cole, and Jazmine Sullivan. And we can’t forget recent hits that include Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic, Sza, H.E.R. featuring Lil Baby, Drake featuring Lil Baby (Lil Baby having the distinction to be featured two times on Obama’s list), and Migos.

This list comes out right after the former president released his annual summer reading list.

While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites—and now, it’s become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here’s this year’s offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/29T7CcKiWZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2021

You can check out the former president’s summer playlist on Spotify. The playlist, which has 137 songs, can be found by clicking here.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.” -President Barack Obama

How will Obama influence your summer list?