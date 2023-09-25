LL Cool J’s Name Butchered As President Biden Calls Him A ‘Boy’ At Congressional Black Caucus Event

President Joe Biden is yet again the topic of conversation for what he said during a speech over the weekend when he appeared at The Congressional Black Caucus’ annual dinner.

People were unhappy with the 46th president of the United States after he mispronounced LL Cool J’s moniker and then referred to the hip-hop legend and actor as “boy.”

The president acknowledged two New York rappers, LL Cool J and MC Lyte, for their contributions to the music industry in Washington, D.C. They were there to receive the Phoenix Award during the CBC’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference. While talking about LL, he called him ‘LL Jay Cool J.’ After the crowd laughed at his blunder, while describing LL’s muscular arms, President Biden called him “boy” then corrected himself by referring to him as “a man “when completing his sentence.

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” Biden says on the microphone. “By the way, that boy’s got— that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.” He also acknowledged New Edition and Bell, Biv, Devoe member Michael Bivins.

Social media users criticized the president for his speech.

Joe Biden wanted to call LL Cool J a big strapping buck pic.twitter.com/xYuyQxTiLG — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 24, 2023

Joe Biden calls LL Cool J “boy” . I think his mind is stuck in the 60s. pic.twitter.com/8zUyaeQLlT — Malachi Maxey (@malachimaxeyusa) September 24, 2023

Didn’t have Biden calling LL Cool J boy on the bingo card — JP BROOKLYN (@JPBROOKLYN42) September 24, 2023

Joe Biden calling LL Cool J “boy” sound very natural 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/m2AwRoIld7 — J (@shadblv) September 24, 2023

If it wasn’t for the fact that Biden has, in the past, referred to Black men as boys, which has historically racist undertones, it may not have been such a big issue. Complex reported that earlier this year, he referred to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore as “boy.” The incident occurred when he spoke to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in February.

He said, “You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore, I tell ya. He’s the real deal, and the boy looked like he could still play. He’s got some guns on him.”

