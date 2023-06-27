LL Cool J And Ice T Team Up For New A&E Show ‘Hip Hop Treasures’

LL Cool J and Ice T’s new show on A&E will take a trip down hip-hop’s memory lane and seek some cool memorabilia along the way.

Deadline confirmed that the rappers-turned-actors would join forces on ‘Hip Hop Treasures,’ a docu-series focusing on hunting down iconic pieces of the music genre’s rich history.

In a long line of new ways to commemorate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, this show will keep the celebration going as they source relics of some of the best cultural moments.

From Flava Flav’s iconic clock chain to DMX’s Aaliyah car, fans can expect the nostalgia to be on full display, while hip-hop aficionados can rejoice at true artists of the craft bringing these items back to their memory.

The new dynamic duo will collaborate with a team of field collectors, such as Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo, and curators of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, Paradise Gray and Pete Nice. The museum will debut the biggest collection of hip-hop memorabilia next year.

However, LL Cool J and Ice T won’t be the only rappers involved in the search, as guest stars and fellow artists will be sprinkled throughout the episodes. CeeLo Green, Master P, and Soulja Boy, to name a few, will be present to help the co-hosts on their many quests.

The rappers have made names for themselves outside of their original professions, going on to star in hit shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and NCIS: Los Angeles. Their screen time also includes reality-based shows, with Ice T appearing in his own reality show with his wife Coco, and LL Cool J hosts Lip Sync Battle. With stars as experienced as the two entertainers, Hip Hop Treasures is gearing up to be a hit amongst fans and new viewers alike.

For those who want to catch the new television show, it debuts on Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. on A&E.

