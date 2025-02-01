Politics by Mary Spiller Trump Honors Black History Month With Tribute To ‘Black American Patriots,’ Including Tiger Woods, Amid Controversial DEI Ban Trump's announcement came the same day as the Pentagon causes events, activities related to MLK Day, Black History Month.







On Jan. 31, President Donald Trump released a statement stating that he is “honored” to recognize Feb. 1 as the beginning of Black History Month. Trump’s address said “Black Americans [as] among our country’s most consequential leaders.”

Trump began the address, “Every year, National Black History Month is an occasion to celebrate the contributions of so many Black American patriots who have indelibly shaped our Nation’s history.”

He continued, “Throughout our history, black Americans have been among our country’s most consequential leaders, shaping the cultural and political destiny of our Nation in profound ways.”

Trump proceeded to name several influential figures in Black History as American heroes, such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Thomas Sowell, and Justice Clarence Thomas.

He specifically took time to honor Tiger Woods. Trump added, “We will also never forget the achievements of American greats like Tiger Woods, who have pushed the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, paving the way for others to follow.”

Black History Month celebrates the achievements of Black Americans and acknowledges their significant contributions to the United States. Established by Carter G. Woodson, it began as a week and has since expanded into a month-long observance.

Trump stated, “Their achievements, which have monumentally advanced the tradition of equality under the law in our great country, continue to serve as an inspiration for all Americans.”

He concluded by promising that Black Americans would be able to continue to contribute to a flourishing American society under his presidency.

“This National Black History Month, as America prepares to enter a historic Golden Age, I want to extend my tremendous gratitude to black Americans for all they have done to bring us to this moment, and for the many future contributions they will make as we advance into a future of limitless possibility under my Administration.”

According to the Association for the Drusy of Life and History, this year’s Black History Month theme is African Americans and Labor.

Donald Trump’s presidential address comes on the heels of another concerning announcement.

As previously reported, the Defense Department’s intelligence agency, the Pentagon, has decided that it will cease observances of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Pride Month, Holocaust Days of Remembrance — as well as several other cultural events as a response to President Donald Trump’s recent ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal workplace.

RELATED CONTENT: BHM Celebrations Paused As Trump’s New Defense Secretary Professes ‘Diversity Is Not Our Strength’