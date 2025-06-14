News by Kandiss Edwards Digital Protest Aims To Hijack Trump’s Military Parade With ‘Barack Obama Day’ Campaign The goal is to drown out coverage of Trump's military display in favor of honoring the previous leader.







Protestors of the Trump military parade want to move Barack Obama Day to the news forefront on June 14.

This year the date conspicuously lines up with the Military’s 250th anniversary, Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, and Flag Day. Multiple social media users have rallied to facilitate a digital protest. The goal is to drown out coverage of the administration’s display in favor of honoring the previous leader.

The original date of Barrack Obama Day coincides with the 44th president’s birthday, Aug. 4. Though the day is not an official national holiday, many Americans outside of Illinois celebrate the beloved former president. Bill SB0055 was passed to commemorate the former Illinois Senator.

Happy Barack Obama Appreciation Day! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/jukEFnziDg — rose petal (@rosepet19239091) June 14, 2025

Pushback

Celebrating the strength and longevity of the nation’s military is not an uncommon act but not to the massive extent that Trump has planned. Still, many politicians have admonished the current administration.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called out Trump, in a press conference, saying his actions a “display of weakness.” Furthermore, Newsom compared the “vulgar display” to those of other world dictators.

“It’s a vulgar display. It’s the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, you see it with Putin, you see it with dictators around the world that are weak…Weakness masquerading as strength…that’s about as small as it gets…that’s Donald,” Newsome stated.

The Military parade celebration is projected to host 200,000 attendees and involve over 6,000 active military personnel.

USA Today reported on the opulent display that will cost taxpayers $40 million, which critics say is quite a price tag for an administration whose goal is to eliminate waste and maximize efficiency. Along with thousands of marching soldiers, tanks and armored vehicles additional theatrics will be present at the celebration.

“Helicopters and World War II-era warplanes will fly overhead and Army parachutists will soar down to the White House’s ellipse, where Trump will preside over the parade from a presidential booth,” the outlet reported.

Trump’s official parade will take place June 14, 6:30 p.m. ET. The digital protest can be found on social media by typing “Barack Obama Day.”

