AI-generated image via Magnific Opinion by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Pressure Is a Design Problem, Not a People Problem Most managers were never trained to run interference between organizational pressure and their teams







Written by Chrysta Wilson

A few months ago, two members of a nonprofit team stopped speaking to each other, and their manager, reading it as a personal conflict between two strong personalities who couldn’t get along, scheduled mediation.

What actually happened was simpler and harder to see. Their teams had merged and while each of them had previously owned a piece of work on their old team, no one had mapped who would own what after the teams combined. After the teams merged, their responsibilities overlapped, ownership wasn’t clear, and each one started to feel like the other was encroaching on their own role.

Mediation wasn’t going to fix that. What fixed it was rewriting two job descriptions and naming, in writing, who owned what, because the conflict was never really about the two people so much as a structure nobody had built for them.

I’ve spent 25 years working with leaders in this position, and it happens more than most organizations want to admit, because when pressure shows up, we look for the person to blame, someone not communicating well, underperforming, or unable to get along with others, instead of asking whether the system around them was ever built to carry the weight it’s carrying.

We are six years into sustained pressure.

The pandemic pushed most organizations into hybrid or remote work, and with it, into losing something few leaders name directly: the relational capacity that comes from being in the same room, where you used to walk over to someone’s desk with a two-minute question instead of sending a message and waiting for a reply. That small shift in access has widened into real disconnection, one that shows up as friction long before anyone can point to what changed.

At the same time, federal budget cuts over the past two years have hit nonprofit, social service, and civil service organizations directly, with people doing public-facing work asked to meet rising demand with shrinking resources, and in some departments, roles eliminated outright. Add the rapid move to AI adoption, which has cut front-line and entry-level positions in some organizations and left managers overseeing more people with fewer hands to do the work, and you get a workforce that hasn’t had a real break from pressure in half a decade.

Pressure isn’t going away, and the organizations that hold up are the ones that treat it as a design problem, not a people problem.

In my work, and in my book, Pressure-Proof Teams, I break pressure into three sources: environmental pressure, which comes from outside the organization, like policy changes, funding cuts, or economic shifts; interpersonal pressure, the friction between people, such as misunderstandings, unresolved tension, or strained working relationships; and design pressure, which comes from how the organization itself is built, how often you meet, how decisions get made, who owns which outcome, and how priorities get set and communicated.

Most organizations spend their energy on the second category, sending people to conflict resolution training or bringing in a mediator, the way that nonprofit manager did, but if the root cause is design, that training only treats a symptom the structure keeps producing.

Design pressure is also where psychological safety breaks down, because on a team that’s overloaded, admitting you’re at capacity feels risky: say it out loud, and you might get labeled as not a hard worker, not committed, not leadership material, and that fear is often well-founded, since it affects who gets mentored, who gets considered for a promotion, and who gets the next raise. So, people stay quiet and keep working past their limits until something breaks, whether that’s a missed deadline, a blown-up conflict, or a resignation nobody saw coming, at least not on paper.

Naming the pressure a team is under, out loud and without penalty, is one of the clearest signs a culture has real psychological safety, and it’s also one of the hardest things to build, because it requires leaders to hear that something is wrong without immediately looking for who to blame.

That’s the shift I push leaders toward most, trading blame for accountability, because instead of asking who caused it, the better question is what’s true right now and what has tochange so it doesn’t happen again. Most managers were never trained to run interference between organizational pressure and their teams; they were promoted because they were good at the work, then handed a group of people with no instruction on how to protect that group from the structural weight above them, and that’s a training gap, not a character flaw, and it’s fixable.

Leaders don’t need to be told to try harder. They need tools that let them see where pressure is concentrating in their organization, and structures that distribute it before it lands on one exhausted person at a time, because the actual work is building organizations that spread pressure out before it breaks something, instead of managing people through the damage after it already has.

Chrysta Wilson is the Founder and CEO of Wilson and Associates Coaching and Consulting, LLC, and the author of Pressure-Proof Teams™, out August 18, 2026. *

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