The ‘Prime Effect’ At Work: Retro CU Hat Sells Out In 4 Minutes On Lids

Deion Sanders’ transformative influence on the landscape of college football (the “Prime Effect”) remains evident as the University of Colorado Buffaloes experienced a surge in demand for is much-anticipated throwback CU Ralphie cap by 59Fifty.

Priced at $50, this fitted hat, adorned with an Orange Bowl logo, sold out on the Lids website in just four minutes, according to Sports Illustrated.

This surge in demand is not only a testament to the allure of the ‘Prime Effect’ but a nod to the Buffaloes’ popularity since Sanders’ arrived last year. The throwback hat, with its reference to Colorado’s 1990 National Championship victory over Notre Dame in Miami, is a reminder of the team’s resurgent popularity.

By September 2023, Sanders’ arrival had already earned the school $90 million in revenue. The City of Boulder reported an extraordinary $113 million in tourism revenue for the past year, leaving the combined totals of the previous five years in the dust. According to Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde, the online team store at the university witnessed a surge of 2,544% in September sales compared to the same month in 2022. And if that’s not enough, every home game at the 50,183-seat Folsom Field saw complete sellouts.

The Buffaloes’ 2024 football starts August 31 at home against North Dakota State followed by back-to-back road contests against conference rivals Nebraska and Colorado State, laying the foundation for what’s poised to be a riveting and pivotal season.

As Sanders and the Buffs gear up for the upcoming spring practice, expectations are high for another sellout at this year’s spring game. The big question lingers about whether ESPN will once again capture the Gold & Black scrimmage. Last year’s edition served as Coach Prime’s introduction to CU, where he delivered an array of surprises.

