Legal by Mary Spiller Former NBA Star Paul Pierce Hit With $30K Monthly Child Support Claim The paternity case is moving forward as plaintiff requests custody, financial support, and genetic testing.







A woman who previously filed a paternity claim against former NBA player Paul Pierce is now asking a court to order significant monthly child support, along with custody and additional financial compensation. According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, Los Angeles–based event director Princess Santiago alleges that Pierce is the father of her infant son and is requesting nearly $30,000 per month in child support payments.

The filing also seeks sole legal and physical custody of the child, along with reimbursement for legal expenses totaling $100,000.

Santiago is again asking the court to mandate genetic testing to confirm paternity. She previously initiated legal action earlier this year while pregnant, maintaining that Pierce is the child’s father. Her son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce, was born on Feb. 6, according to court records.

In addition to monthly support, Santiago is requesting that Pierce cover half of the costs associated with her pregnancy and childbirth. Those expenses, she claims, amount to $18,846.

The filings highlight Pierce’s financial history, noting his lengthy professional basketball career and earnings. Santiago states that Pierce, who played for nearly two decades in the NBA, earned between approximately $195 million and $203 million in salary during his time in the league. She also points to his endorsement income, writing that he “has publicly stated that during his NBA career he made enough money from endorsements that he did not have to use his NBA salary to pay his expenses or generous expenditures on his family, romantic partners and family.”

Pierce spent the majority of his career with the Boston Celtics before finishing his final seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. Over 19 seasons, he established himself as one of the league’s most recognizable players.

Santiago has maintained that her legal action is not motivated by publicity. “This isn’t about drama or attention,” she said in an earlier statement tied to the case.

The matter remains unresolved as the court considers her requests, including confirmation of paternity and determinations regarding custody and financial support.

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