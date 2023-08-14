IKYFL: This Course At Princeton University Teaches Students That Black People Should Be Considered ‘Disable’

The curriculum for a class at Princeton University is receiving backlash over its systemic racism views.

The class, “The Healing Humanities: Decolonizing Trauma Studies from the Global South,” is set to teach students that Black people should be considered “disabled,” Fox News reports.

Taught by Satyel Larson, who specializes in women, gender, and sexuality studies, is using Jasbir Puar‘s book, The Right to Maim: Debility, Capacity, Disability, which argues that Black people should be looked at as oppressed by systemic racism and can be looked at as “disabled” based on the structural limitations society has placed.

“Black Lives Matter and the struggle to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine are not only movements ‘allied’ with disability rights, nor are they only distinct disability justice issues,” the book reads.

“These movements may not represent the most appealing or desired versions of disability pride. But they are movements anchored, in fact, in the lived experiences of debilitation, implicitly contesting the right to maim, and imagining multiple futures where bodily capacities and debilities are embraced rather than weaponized.”

According to the class description, the course aims to “decolonize” some student ideology and focus on concepts rooted deep in critical race theory by way of capitalism as well as homophobia.

“Re-orienting healing as a decolonizing process enables students to re-politicize personal trauma as it intersects with global legacies of violence, war, racism, slavery, patriarchy, colonialism, orientalism, homophobia, ableism, capitalism, and extractivism,” the course description reads.

The focus on Black people isn’t the only reason the course is gaining criticism.

Larson’s course material will also include ideas alleging the Israeli military attempts to hurt Palestinians for profit, according to the New York Post.

Critics have called on the Ivy League school to not only apologize to the students but to fire Larson.

“Princeton University is not only sanctioning hate speech, but establishing fertile ground for a new generation of antisemitic thought leaders,” Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said.