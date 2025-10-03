Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Private Investigator Brianne Joseph Lands Netflix Series Marking 15 Years Of Owning Detective Agency With over 15 years of investigative experience, Joseph has built a reputation as one of the most trusted investigators in the nation.







Breaking stereotypes in a male-dominated industry and redefining what it means to be a private investigator, Brianne Joseph, owner of the six-figure detective agency Sly Fox Investigations, is stepping into the global spotlight with her role in Netflix’s successful new series Love Con Revenge. The show launched in early September 2025 and has since maintained a No. 2 and No. 3 status for the top TV shows nationally every week.

With over 15 years of investigative experience, Joseph has built a reputation as one of the most trusted investigators in the nation. Her agency, Sly Fox Investigations, is the only investigative firm in Louisiana to be formally honored by the Louisiana State Senate for excellence—a distinction that underscores her commitment to truth, integrity, and results.

As one of the few Black female private investigators to reach this level of success, Joseph brings a fresh, powerful voice to an industry often portrayed through a narrow lens.

“I never set out to be on television,” Joseph says. “I set out to serve my clients and uncover the truth. However, I believe my authenticity truly shines in this show. The producers loved who I was in real life, and they wanted to showcase that. I’m very proud of this show, my agency, and the millions of people we can potentially assist on this global platform.”

Brianne’s expertise takes center stage on Netflix in Love Con Revenge. Joseph lends her skills and perspective to real-life cases involving betrayal, heartbreak, and uncovering the truth behind romance fraud and deception.

“For me, building Sly Fox Investigations wasn’t just about business—it was about proving what’s possible when you stay relentless,” Joseph explains. “My agency provides surveillance for insurance fraud, infidelity, child custody, process service, and research.”

With international visibility through Netflix and a proven track record of investigative excellence, Joseph is cementing her place as both a trailblazer in the investigative field and an inspiration for women and minority entrepreneurs everywhere.

Joseph’s rise reflects a larger story: of representation, resilience, and rewriting the rules of success. From the Senate floor to the Netflix screen, her work embodies the message that grit and excellence will always win.

For press inquiries, contact (225) 305-7468 or slyfoxoffice@gmail.com

This story was first reported by Blacknews.com

