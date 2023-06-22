Lashrecse Aird Defeated Anti-Choice Senator In Virginia Primary Race

The fate of reproductive rights in Virginia is in the hands of a former member of the House of Delegates.

Lashrecse Aird triumphed in Virginia’s Democratic primary race on June 20, HuffPost reported. Aird’s Democratic opponent was Joe Morrissey, who is anti-abortion.

Aird said in her speech after defeating Morrissey, “In Richmond, I’ll be a firewall for our reproductive rights in the face of Republican extremists who think they have the right to make decisions about our own bodies.” Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, commented, “Lashrecse Aird made this race about protecting abortion rights ― something the majority of Americans overwhelmingly agree on.”

Lockhart added, “Aird was unapologetically pro-abortion rights and campaigned on stopping Gov. Youngkin from enacting an abortion ban in Virginia. The voters of SD-13 were loud and clear: They demand to be represented by an outspoken advocate for reproductive rights.”

“This is a victory for SD-13 residents, for Virginians, and for health care access in our entire southeast region,” the executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia concluded.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin challenged abortion in Virginia with his 15-week abortion ban. Under the ban, physicians providing abortions would face up to a decade in prison and fines as high as $100,000, according to HuffPost. Women and girls would be prohibited from getting an abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, POLITICO reported.

Having defeated Morrissey, Aird will face off against Republican Eric Ditri in the Nov 7. election for the Senate seat.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, making it legal for states to ban abortion. Abortion is not illegal nationwide, and many continue to fight for women and girls to choose what happens to their bodies. In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore promised, “Maryland will always be a safe haven for abortion access and abortion rights,” BE reported.

In May 2023, Moore signed bills protecting abortion and gender-affirming care.