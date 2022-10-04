Report Says Herschel Walker Reimbused a Woman For An Abortion

Herschel Walker, the Republican Georgia Senate candidate who is a staunch pro-life supporter, reimbursed a woman for an abortion she had more than ten years ago.

The Daily Beast reports the woman who received the abortion told the outlet Walker urged her to get the procedure in 2009 while they were dating. The Beast did not report the woman’s name to respect her privacy.

The woman shared a $575 receipt from an abortion clinic, a “get well card” from the former running back and an image of a $700 check signed by the GOP candidate.

According to the Beast, the receipt said the abortion took place on Sept. 12, 2009, and the check from Walker was dated Sept. 17, 2009. Additionally, a friend of the woman corroborated her story adding that she took care of the woman after she received the abortion.

In past remarks, Walker has said he does not support abortion of any kind, even in the case of incest, rape or to save the mother’s life.

“There’s no exception in my mind,” Walker told reporters at a campaign speech in Macon, Georgia earlier this year. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.”

Since Walker has been on the campaign trail, he has made headlines, including for calling out Black men about being absentee fathers before it was revealed he had multiple children that he does not have a relationship with. He also made some strange remarks regarding climate change after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law.

Walker, who is running against sitting Sen. Raphael Warnock, has denied the report. During an appearance on Sean Hannity‘s Fox News show, he said the story was fabricated.

“I have no idea, but it is a flat-out lie,” said Walker. “Now you know how important this seat is, they’ll do anything to win this seat, cause they want to make it about anything except what the true problems of this country is.”

Hannity pressed Walker about the check and the card and Walker responded by saying he has not seen the card or the check and adding that he “sends out so many get wells and so much of anything, but I can tell you right now I never asked anyone to get an abortion and never paid for an abortion.”

According to The Hill, Warnock is leading Walker by five points in the latest polls.