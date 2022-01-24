Producer Will Packer Announces That Girls Trip 2 Is Heading Our Way

According to the producers of Girls Trip, the Flossy Posse are back in the saddle despite the pandemic. Plans to bring the gang back to the theaters for a sequel are underway.

The original Girls Trip, written by Tracy Oliver (First Wives Club, Little) and Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Coming to America), directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man), follows a group of friends as they try to reconnect at the Essence annual music festival in New Orleans.

Mega-Producer Will Packer made the announcement Friday on Good Morning America.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at ‘GMA’: the ‘Girls Trip 2’ sequel, we are underway,” said Packer. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in; I just talked to the director.”

Packer, tapped to produce the 2022 Academy Awards, produced the first Girls Trip movie in 2017.

“We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” he continued. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

Many industry insiders held low expectations of the film’s success, which included a cast of A-Listers like Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall, and newcomer at the time comedian Tiffany Haddish. The female-led ensemble proved all their critics wrong, earned a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 92%, and raked in $140 million at the box office, and the film was made with a $19 million budget.

The film garnered numerous accolades and awards like Black Reel Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, and an MTV Movie and TV Award.

Get ready to go on an adventure because Flossy Posse is back in the house!