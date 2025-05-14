Women by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Rep. Inga Willis On A Mission To Raise Awareness On Toxic Braiding Hair A Georgia represent wants to pick up where the FDA left off in regard to harmful hair sold to consumers.







Georgia State Rep. Inga Willis is calling for a resolution to study the health impacts of synthetic hair products, following a Channel 2 Action News investigation highlighting the presence of cancer-causing chemicals in certain synthetic braiding hair brands.

Rep. Willis’s resolution seeks to hold manufacturers accountable and ensure that consumers are informed about the potential risks associated with these products. The study aims to pave the way for safer alternatives and more transparent labeling practices.

Willis intends to bring together experts, including chemists, toxicologists, physicians, and survivors, to examine the issue thoroughly. Willis believes that increased awareness can lead to legislative changes and better consumer protection.

The investigation revealed that all 10 tested synthetic hair brands contain harmful chemicals, with three brands specifically found to have benzene, a chemical linked to leukemia. This discovery has raised significant concerns, especially within communities of color where such hair products are widely used.

Rep. Willis emphasized the importance of this study, stating, “What products are we using that are knowingly or unintentionally causing harm to our community?”

In response to the findings, some companies have defended their products. For instance, Magic Fingers and Sensationnel questioned the testing methods used in the study, asserting that their products are safe when used as intended.

“We strongly disagree with the claims Consumer Reports makes about the potential risk to consumers that could arise from the safe and common use of our products. We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products, and our company urges consumers to continue to confidently use Sensationnel products,” the company told Channel 2.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to scrutinize the safety of beauty products, particularly those marketed to Black consumers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also proposed banning certain chemicals found in hair straightening products due to cancer risks. The government has repeatedly missed its self-imposed deadline for implementing the ban. Hopefully, Willis’s inquiry will draw newfound attention to the hazards associated with Black beauty.

