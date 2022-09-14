Report: Black Professional Bull Rider Killed By 21-Year-Old Girlfriend In Salt Lake City, Utah

According to police reports, a professional bull rider was allegedly killed by his girlfriend in what the police are calling a “domestic violence homicide.”

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, whose stage name was Ouncie Mitchell, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Salt Lake City.

Allen, who hailed from Houston, was reportedly in town to attend the Utah State Fair and was staying with his sometime girlfriend, 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley.

Bagley allegedly shot Allen after an argument in a bar in downtown Salt Lake. According to Det. Michelle Peterson from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Allen was shot after he went to Bagley’s apartment near 900 South and 200 West to pick up his things around midnight.

“These two, we believe, knew each other; they had attended the fair and then ended up at a bar and ended up arguing,” said Peterson.

“Then the male wanted to get some of his property from the apartment that he was staying in, while he was attending the fair and a gun was pulled out and he was shot… We believe that this was an isolated situation, domestic related and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

The police also noted that there appeared to be no forced entry or evidence that Allen had entered the apartment. Allen was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Allen’s cousin, Ezekiel Mitchell, said that he couldn’t understand why Bagley would kill him.

“I don’t understand and I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to understand,” he said. “The guy that would give the shirt off his back to anybody, why would you take his life away?”

Allen was also the father of a four-year-old little girl. The CEO of Professional Bull Riders, Sean Gleason, shared the sad news on Twitter.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour. The PBR extends our heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire family.”

Bagley was booked at the Salt Lake County Jail for suspicion of first-degree murder and felony discharge of a firearm.