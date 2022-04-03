Prosecutors Drop Charges Against A Black Man Who Shot At The Pensacola Police SWAT Team Serving A Search Warrant

Corey Marioneaux Jr., a Pensacola man, will not be charged for firing at the Pensacola Police Department SWAT Team when they entered his Florida home in February to serve a search warrant, said prosecutors, according to Pensacola News Journal.

The State Attorney’s Office issued a press release announcing its decision not to move forward with criminally charging Marioneaux.

“State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announces that after diligent investigation and review no criminal prosecution will be commenced against Corey Marioneaux Jr. for a shooting incident that occurred during the lawful execution of a search warrant at his residence on February 3, 2022,” read the release, according to Pensacola News.

#BREAKING: The State Attorney’s Office announces they will not prosecute Corey Marioneaux Jr. for shooting at Pensacola SWAT. “There is insufficient proof to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Marioneaux knew he was firing at a police officer.” @weartv pic.twitter.com/Y9uVMibSYQ — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) March 23, 2022

Marioneaux’s attorneys — James Bryant, Carlos Moore, Rodney Diggs, and Reganel Reeves, also issued a joint statement reacting to the state attorney’s decision.

“We are pleased that prosecutors have opted to drop all charges against Corey Marioneaux, Jr. today,” read their statement. “If officers with the Pensacola Police Dept. had simply taken a moment to fully evaluate the situation, he wouldn’t have been arrested in the first place. Mr. Marioneaux is completely innocent and deserves to have his record cleared and good name restored,” the Pensacola News reports.

In a news conference, Marioneux said his faith in God during the ordeal gave him the strength to see “light in this situation,” he told WEAR-TV.

On February 3, 2022, Marioneaux was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer when he fired at a PPD SWAT team member who entered his home to deliver a search warrant summons at his home, according to the Pensacola News.

Marioneaux believes justice was served since his charges were dropped, but now he is seeking justice for his children.

“Yes, from my situation, I think justice has been served but I still need justice for my kids,” Marioneaux told WEAR-TV.

His two children, ages 1 and 3, were inside his residence when the shooting occurred. The 1-year old named Cylen was in the custody of the police sitting in the backseat of a PPD vehicle when he fell out and injured his face, nose, and head, WEAR-TV reports.